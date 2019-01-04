RTL Group (RTL) Given a €37.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) has been assigned a €37.00 ($43.02) target price by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RTL. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. equinet set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. HSBC set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €61.50 ($71.51) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €60.69 ($70.57).

RTL Group has a 52-week low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a 52-week high of €76.02 ($88.40).

RTL Group Company Profile

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, FremantleMedia, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. Its television channels comprise RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

