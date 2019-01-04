RTW Retailwinds (RTW) vs. Chico’s FAS (CHS) Head to Head Review

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) and RTW Retailwinds (NYSE:RTW) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Chico’s FAS has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RTW Retailwinds has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Chico’s FAS and RTW Retailwinds, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chico’s FAS 1 7 2 0 2.10 RTW Retailwinds 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chico’s FAS currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.92%. Given Chico’s FAS’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Chico’s FAS is more favorable than RTW Retailwinds.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chico’s FAS and RTW Retailwinds’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chico’s FAS $2.28 billion 0.32 $101.00 million $0.68 8.62 RTW Retailwinds $926.87 million 0.21 $5.67 million $0.10 29.40

Chico’s FAS has higher revenue and earnings than RTW Retailwinds. Chico’s FAS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RTW Retailwinds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Chico’s FAS pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. RTW Retailwinds does not pay a dividend. Chico’s FAS pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chico’s FAS has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.4% of Chico’s FAS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of RTW Retailwinds shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Chico’s FAS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 53.8% of RTW Retailwinds shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Chico’s FAS and RTW Retailwinds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chico’s FAS 3.66% 10.14% 6.08% RTW Retailwinds 1.37% 17.03% 4.92%

Summary

Chico’s FAS beats RTW Retailwinds on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older. The WHBM brand sells private branded clothing and accessories, such as shoes, belts, scarves, handbags, and jewelry focusing on women who are 35 years and older. The Soma brand sells designed private branded lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, activewear, swimwear, and beauty products focusing on women who are 35 and older. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,460 retail stores in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. The company also sells through its Websites and catalogs. Chico's FAS, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

RTW Retailwinds Company Profile

RTW Retailwinds, Inc. operates as an omni-channel women's fashion retailer in the United States. It offers a merchandise assortment, including wear-to-work, casual apparel and accessories comprising pants, dresses, jackets, knit tops, blouses, sweaters, denims, T-shirts, active wear, handbags, jewelry, and shoes under the New York & Company, NY&C, NY Style, Soho New York & Company Jeans, Lerner, Lerner New York, and Fashion to Figure brand names for women between the ages of 25 and 49. The company sells its merchandise through a network of retail stores, as well as through e-commerce store at nyandcompany.com. As of November 29, 2018, it operated 428 stores in 36 states. The company was formerly known as New York & Company, Inc. and changed its name to RTW Retailwinds, Inc. in November 2018. RTW Retailwinds, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

