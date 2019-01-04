Rublix 1-Day Volume Tops $30,383.00 (RBLX)

Rublix (CURRENCY:RBLX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. Rublix has a total market capitalization of $5.71 million and $30,383.00 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rublix token can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00007113 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Rublix has traded up 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rublix alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009384 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026720 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.02301775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00157513 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00213784 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026506 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026500 BTC.

Rublix Token Profile

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,019,784 tokens. The official message board for Rublix is blog.rublix.io. The Reddit community for Rublix is /r/Rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @RublixDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rublix is rublix.io.

Buying and Selling Rublix

Rublix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rublix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rublix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rublix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rublix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rublix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.