Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

RUTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th.

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $20.80 and a 12 month high of $33.95. The firm has a market cap of $700.30 million, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $99.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.85 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 96,784 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,042,000. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

