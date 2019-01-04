Ryder System (R) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Ryder is a highly leveraged company. Additionally, weak used vehicle sales are hurting the company and the scenario is expected to remain challenging in future owing to weak market conditions. Moreover, high costs are limiting bottom-line growth are are expected to continue doing so in future as well. Ryder expects gross capital expenditures to be $3.1 billion in 2018, up from $1.94 billion in 2017. The increased projection is due to the higher lease fleet growth. Shares of the company have underperformed its industry in a year's time. Despite such negatives, Ryder's bottom line is being aided by a lower tax rate due to the current tax law. The company's efforts to bolster its portfolio through acquisitions are also encouraging. The company's initiatives to reward shreholders through dividend payments are another positive. “

R has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital raised Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. TheStreet cut Ryder System from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut Ryder System from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Ryder System from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.50.

NYSE R traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.60. 16,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $90.26. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David G. Nord acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $114,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,387.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Gleason sold 12,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $705,516.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 222.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,022,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,723,000 after buying an additional 705,115 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,626,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ryder System by 446.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 405,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,621,000 after buying an additional 331,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,325,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,573,000 after buying an additional 282,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,812,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as ancillary maintenance and fleet support services.

