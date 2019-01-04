Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 5,100 Shares of Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II (VLT) Stock

Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.51 per share, for a total transaction of $63,801.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II alerts:

On Thursday, December 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,016 shares of Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.34 per share, with a total value of $49,557.44.

On Monday, December 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,151 shares of Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $112,008.24.

On Monday, December 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,090 shares of Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $14,039.20.

Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,301. Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $14.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.0964 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bulldog Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II by 220.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC now owns 119,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 82,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $561,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 881,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,078,000 after purchasing an additional 32,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II by 277.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 48,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 35,722 shares in the last quarter. 38.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 5,100 Shares of Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II (VLT) Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/saba-capital-management-l-p-purchases-5100-shares-of-invesco-van-kampen-high-income-trust-ii-vlt-stock.html.

Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.