Safe Bulkers (SB) vs. Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR (PCFBY) Financial Comparison

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) and Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.7% of Safe Bulkers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Safe Bulkers has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR has a beta of -0.19, indicating that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Safe Bulkers and Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe Bulkers 0 2 4 0 2.67 Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Safe Bulkers presently has a consensus price target of $4.33, suggesting a potential upside of 119.97%. Given Safe Bulkers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Safe Bulkers is more favorable than Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Safe Bulkers and Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe Bulkers $148.03 million 1.35 -$84.67 million ($0.16) -12.31 Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR $1.49 billion 0.70 $3.61 million $0.02 235.50

Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Safe Bulkers. Safe Bulkers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Safe Bulkers and Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe Bulkers 11.41% 25.12% 11.00% Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Safe Bulkers does not pay a dividend. Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR pays out 300.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Safe Bulkers beats Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc. provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 9, 2018, the company had a fleet of 39 drybulk vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,513,800 deadweight tons. Its fleet consisted of 14 Panamax class vessels, 9 Kamsarmax class vessels, 13 Post-Panamax class vessels, and 3 Capesize class vessels. Safe Bulkers, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR Company Profile

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company has a fleet of 222 ships, including 139 Handysize vessels, 81 Supramax vessels, and 2 Post Panamax vessels. It also offers ship and ocean shipping services, shipping consulting and ship agency, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services. Pacific Basin Shipping Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong.

