Saia (SAIA) PT Lowered to $75.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Saia’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SAIA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Saia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Saia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Saia has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.60.

SAIA stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.18. 4,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,253. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.00. Saia has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $87.05.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $425.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.70 million. Saia had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Saia will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Saia by 29.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,577,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,065,000 after buying an additional 592,115 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Saia by 51.1% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 30,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 10,357 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Saia by 29.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,065,000 after buying an additional 592,115 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Saia by 84.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after buying an additional 50,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Saia by 7.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; truckload services; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

