Salzgitter (SZG) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Macquarie set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. UBS Group set a €30.50 ($35.47) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Salzgitter currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €39.14 ($45.51).

SZG stock traded up €1.99 ($2.31) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €26.34 ($30.63). 296,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,405. Salzgitter has a one year low of €29.74 ($34.58) and a one year high of €52.40 ($60.93).

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

