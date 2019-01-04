Samme L. Thompson Sells 2,000 Shares of American Tower Corp (AMT) Stock

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total value of $314,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,625 shares in the company, valued at $3,240,393.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AMT traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,529,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,586. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $130.37 and a fifty-two week high of $168.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 7.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 135,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in American Tower by 6.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 10.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,689,000 after purchasing an additional 13,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Citigroup cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on American Tower from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America set a $172.00 target price on American Tower and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.33.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 170,000 communications sites.

