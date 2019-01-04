Sandler O’Neill Upgrades Brighthouse Financial (BHF) to Buy

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) was upgraded by Sandler O’Neill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BHF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of BHF opened at $31.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.83. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $472,593,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $289,615,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $70,648,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $54,272,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,890,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,360,000 after buying an additional 1,104,460 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides a range of annuity and life insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. It offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security; and term, whole, universal, and variable life insurance products for policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer.

