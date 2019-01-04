SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (SDR) and Advantage Oil & Gas (AAV) Head-To-Head Analysis

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR) and Advantage Oil & Gas (NYSE:AAV) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and Advantage Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 0 0 0 0 N/A Advantage Oil & Gas 0 1 2 0 2.67

Advantage Oil & Gas has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 110.00%. Given Advantage Oil & Gas’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Advantage Oil & Gas is more favorable than SandRidge Mississippian Trust II.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and Advantage Oil & Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Mississippian Trust II $15.64 million 2.80 $11.60 million N/A N/A Advantage Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II has higher revenue and earnings than Advantage Oil & Gas.

Dividends

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 22.7%. Advantage Oil & Gas does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and Advantage Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 71.31% 23.23% 23.23% Advantage Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.3% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of Advantage Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II beats Advantage Oil & Gas on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SandRidge Mississippian Trust II

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II holds royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company's properties are located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Grant, Kay, Noble, and Woods counties in northern Oklahoma and Barber, Comanche, Harper, and Sumner counties in southern Kansas. As of December 31, 2017, its properties consisted of royalty interests in the initial wells and 173 additional wells. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas. SandRidge Mississippian Trust II is a subsidiary of SandRidge Exploration and Production, LLC.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company primarily focuses on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Alberta. It provides natural gas and natural gas liquids primarily through marketing companies. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

