SANDVIK AB/ADR (SDVKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SANDVIK AB/ADR stock. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in SANDVIK AB/ADR were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $14.61. 56,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,424. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.94.

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter. SANDVIK AB/ADR had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 25.20%. Research analysts forecast that SANDVIK AB/ADR will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

SANDVIK AB/ADR Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal-cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts and tooling systems; and mining and rock excavation equipment and tools, such as stationary and mobile crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, exploration drill rigs and tools, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools, rock drills, mining automation systems, bulk materials handling equipment, conveyor components, and parts and services, as well as breakers, demolition tools, and booms.

