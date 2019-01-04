SB One Bancorp (SBBX) & TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) Critical Review

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) and SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SB One Bancorp has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TrustCo Bank Corp NY and SB One Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrustCo Bank Corp NY 27.07% 12.39% 1.18% SB One Bancorp 13.22% 9.68% 1.00%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.7% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of SB One Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of SB One Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TrustCo Bank Corp NY and SB One Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrustCo Bank Corp NY $187.33 million 3.57 $43.14 million N/A N/A SB One Bancorp $43.98 million 3.78 $5.69 million $1.42 14.73

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has higher revenue and earnings than SB One Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and SB One Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrustCo Bank Corp NY 0 1 0 0 2.00 SB One Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

TrustCo Bank Corp NY currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.25%. SB One Bancorp has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.47%. Given SB One Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SB One Bancorp is more favorable than TrustCo Bank Corp NY.

Dividends

TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. SB One Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. SB One Bancorp pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SB One Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

TrustCo Bank Corp NY beats SB One Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities. In addition, the company serves as the executor of estates and trustee of personal trusts; provides asset and wealth management, estate planning and related advice, and custodial services; and acts as trustee for various types of employee benefit plans, and corporate pension and profit sharing trusts. Further, it provides retirement planning services; and operates 157 automatic teller machines. As of May 15, 2018, it operated 145 offices in New York, Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Vermont. TrustCo Bank Corp NY was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glenville, New York.

About SB One Bancorp

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, consumer, residential mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. The company also operates as a full service general insurance agency, which offers commercial and personal lines of insurance. It operates eight branches located in Sussex County, New Jersey; one branch in Warren County, New Jersey; one branch in Bergen County, New Jersey; and one in Queens County, New York. The company was formerly known as Sussex Bancorp and changed its name to SB One Bancorp in April 2018. SB One Bancorp was founded in 1975 and is based in Rockaway, New Jersey.

