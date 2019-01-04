SCANA (SCG) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCANA (NYSE:SCG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “SCANA Corporation recently signed a merger deal with larger peer Dominion Energy Inc. The recent merger agreement has pleased the customers as upon deal closure, Dominion is expected to make a payment of $1.3 billion to the customers of SCANA. Moreover, Dominion has decided that they will not ask customers to pay $1.7 billion capital related to the failed nuclear project. Overall, if the deal goes through, the bottom-line of the combined entity will increase. However, the company’s balance sheet is not attractive as cash and equivalents are recorded at $462 million, as compared to a long-term debt pile of $6.7 billion. SCANA’s highly levered balance sheet is also reflected in the stock’s debt-to-capitalization ratio of 55.5% against the industry’s 48.9%.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SCG. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of SCANA from $39.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of SCANA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of SCANA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Williams Capital raised shares of SCANA from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $48.50 price objective on shares of SCANA in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.25.

Shares of NYSE SCG opened at $47.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. SCANA has a 52 week low of $33.61 and a 52 week high of $51.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.03.

SCANA (NYSE:SCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. SCANA had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that SCANA will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.1237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 7th. SCANA’s payout ratio is currently 11.67%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in SCANA during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,330,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of SCANA by 307.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 462,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,823,000 after buying an additional 348,548 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of SCANA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SCANA during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,035,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SCANA by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,493,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,241,000 after buying an additional 442,473 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SCANA

SCANA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company owns nuclear, coal, hydro, natural gas, oil, biomass, and solar generating facilities. It also purchases, sells, and transports natural gas; and offers energy-related services.

