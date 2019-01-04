Scientific Games (SGMS) Trading Up 9.4%

Shares of Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) were up 9.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.43 and last traded at $19.21. Approximately 1,745,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,756,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.56.

Several analysts have weighed in on SGMS shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Scientific Games in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Scientific Games to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Scientific Games in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.04.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.92 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Scientific Games Corp will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald O. Perelman acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $1,765,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald O. Perelman acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $3,240,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,118.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 900,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,921,000. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,301,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,050,000 after purchasing an additional 228,606 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,610,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,312,000 after purchasing an additional 522,724 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,451,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,262,000 after purchasing an additional 632,380 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 854,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,981,000 after purchasing an additional 32,429 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 825,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,966,000 after purchasing an additional 522,968 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scientific Games Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

