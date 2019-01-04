Scott M. Prochazka Sells 4,000 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) Stock

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $111,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott M. Prochazka also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 3rd, Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $112,680.00.

On Thursday, November 1st, Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $108,360.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $29.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.39.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 21st will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.02%.

A number of analysts have commented on CNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. UBS Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Barclays set a $31.00 target price on CenterPoint Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 649.6% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 422.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2,962.2% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

