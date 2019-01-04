Sempra Energy (SRE) Director Lynn Schenk Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Director Lynn Schenk sold 5,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $535,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,759.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $107.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.43. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $100.49 and a 52-week high of $127.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Sempra Energy had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 9.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.05%.

SRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $129.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,783,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,364,110,000 after acquiring an additional 997,607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,783,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,364,110,000 after purchasing an additional 997,607 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,347,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,707,000 after purchasing an additional 96,158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,391,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,041,000 after purchasing an additional 35,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,313,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,172,000 after purchasing an additional 118,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

