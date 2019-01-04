Shaw Communications Inc to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Shaw Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ FY2019 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

SJR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Shaw Communications stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $23.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 12.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJR. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0754 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.42%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

