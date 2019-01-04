Short Interest in ABB Ltd (ABB) Rises By 82.2%

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,975,602 shares, a growth of 82.2% from the November 30th total of 1,084,067 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,155,070 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NYSE ABB opened at $18.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. ABB has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. ABB had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 19.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ABB will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in ABB in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ABB in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in ABB by 231.9% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in ABB during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in ABB during the third quarter worth about $209,000. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of ABB from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.36 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.34.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, industrial automation, and power grid products worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

