Short Interest in Fang Holdings Ltd (SFUN) Declines By 19.3%

Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,728,676 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the November 30th total of 17,005,230 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,535,164 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFUN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Fang by 2,190.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 296,607 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fang during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Fang during the second quarter worth approximately $850,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fang by 140.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,579,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,168,000 after buying an additional 5,597,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Fang during the second quarter worth approximately $376,000. 43.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFUN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of Fang in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Fang from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fang from $3.20 to $1.60 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fang has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.48.

Fang stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. Fang has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $633.38 million, a PE ratio of 65.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 30th. The information services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $83.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.81 million. Fang had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a positive return on equity of 10.25%. Fang’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Fang Company Profile

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.

