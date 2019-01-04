Short Interest in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (FXH) Drops By 64.7%

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 212,446 shares, a drop of 64.7% from the November 30th total of 601,745 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,545 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of FXH stock opened at $66.04 on Friday. First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $63.84 and a 52-week high of $85.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 20.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,857,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,682,000 after buying an additional 318,423 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 42.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,082,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,859,000 after buying an additional 321,336 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 568,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,169,000 after buying an additional 42,485 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 37.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,706,000 after buying an additional 117,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 22.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 254,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,856,000 after buying an additional 46,646 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

