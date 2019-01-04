Short Interest in Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Increases By 49.1%

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,310,254 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the November 30th total of 4,233,443 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,174,029 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $27,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister purchased 6,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.01 per share, for a total transaction of $400,094.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,553,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 681.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,270,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,108 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 9,215.0% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,033,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,768 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,239,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,594,000 after purchasing an additional 722,092 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, September 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $72.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Mizuho set a $82.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.93.

TSN opened at $54.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.13. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $49.77 and a 1-year high of $82.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.26.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.25. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.35%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

