Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Holdings Boosted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 75.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 116,309 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.77% of Sierra Bancorp worth $7,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,801,000 after buying an additional 87,687 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,040,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,375,000 after buying an additional 37,646 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,921,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James C. Holly sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $70,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 390,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,044,410.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BSRR. BidaskClub raised Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of BSRR stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.93 and a twelve month high of $31.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.26 million, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.75 million. On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

