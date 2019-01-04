Sify Technologies (SIFY) PT Set at $4.00 by Maxim Group

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) received a $4.00 target price from Maxim Group in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 172.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ SIFY opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. Sify Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sify Technologies stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 582,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,930 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 1.49% of Sify Technologies worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers Internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.