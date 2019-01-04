Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Buys New Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 56,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITB. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,784 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,021,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 257.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $31.26. 1,866,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.0563 per share. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

