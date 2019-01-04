SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 28983 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

Separately, Dawson James restated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverSun Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th.

Get SilverSun Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $10.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.54.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. SilverSun Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $11.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.87 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SilverSun Technologies Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from SilverSun Technologies’s previous special dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 4th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/silversun-technologies-ssnt-hits-new-52-week-low-at-2-10.html.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSNT)

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers associated training, technical support, and professional services. The company also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for SilverSun Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSun Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.