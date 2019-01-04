SINA Corp (SINA) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its stake in SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,620 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in SINA were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SINA. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SINA by 23.5% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 820,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,043,000 after purchasing an additional 156,056 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SINA by 3.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 31,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SINA by 1.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 202,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SINA by 5.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,493,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,747,000 after purchasing an additional 183,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SINA by 12.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SINA opened at $53.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.14. SINA Corp has a 12-month low of $51.76 and a 12-month high of $124.60.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.76 million. SINA had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SINA Corp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

SINA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of SINA in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of SINA from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SINA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

SINA

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

