Skechers USA’s (SKX) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) in a research note released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Greater emphasis on new line of products, cost containment efforts, inventory management and global distribution platform have helped lift Skechers’ performance. The company reversed the preceding quarter’s earnings miss with a beat in the third quarter of 2018. Management also provided an upbeat view for the final quarter, which perked up investors despite the year-over-year earnings decline and top-line miss. The sluggish domestic wholesale business performance was compensated by double-digit increase in both international wholesale and global company-owned retail businesses. Skechers’ domestic e-commerce business also continues to gain traction. Management now expects both the top and bottom lines to increase year over year during the final quarter. However, higher general & administrative expenses remain a concern. Meanwhile, the stock has declined and performed almost in line with the industry in the past six months.”

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SKX. Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 price objective on Skechers USA and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Skechers USA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. B. Riley set a $45.00 price objective on Skechers USA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Skechers USA from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut Skechers USA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.62.

Skechers USA stock opened at $22.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Skechers USA has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.57.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The textile maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skechers USA will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 75,630 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $2,214,446.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 593,309 shares in the company, valued at $17,372,087.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Skechers USA by 169.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Skechers USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Skechers USA by 92.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Skechers USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Skechers USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

