Sky Plc (SKYAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sky Plc (OTCMKTS:SKYAY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SKYAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SKY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered SKY from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered SKY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th.

Get SKY alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKYAY traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $87.16. 3,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840. SKY has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $92.41. The company has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

SKY Company Profile

Sky plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment and communications businesses. The company offers pay television broadcasting and home communications services, including broadband and telephone services; over-the-top subscriptions; and HD, UHD, multiscreen, line rental, second smartcard, premium HD, and mobile TV, as well as on demand services, such as Catch Up TV and box sets.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for SKY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SKY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.