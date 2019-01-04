Skychain (SKCH) Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00

Skychain (CURRENCY:SKCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Skychain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00003420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and IDEX. Skychain has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $10,099.00 worth of Skychain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Skychain has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009338 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.25 or 0.02272181 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00159177 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00199194 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026567 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026560 BTC.

About Skychain

Skychain’s total supply is 12,360,000 tokens. The official website for Skychain is skychain.global. The Reddit community for Skychain is /r/Skychain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Skychain’s official Twitter account is @skychainglobal.

Skychain Token Trading

Skychain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skychain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skychain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skychain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

