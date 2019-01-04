SLS International Inc (SLS) Insider Sells $29,096.25 in Stock

SLS International Inc (AMEX:SLS) insider Angelos M. Stergiou sold 23,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $29,096.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SLS International (AMEX:SLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.17).

SLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of SLS International in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of SLS International in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of SLS International in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

About SLS International

SLS international is a language services company which offers translations globally. The Company offers a range of services, including multilingual translations into all Spanish variants, localization, adaptation and content editing. It uses the mother-tongue linguists in order to meet the demanding standards.

