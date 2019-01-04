SM Energy Co (SM) Shares Sold by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA reduced its stake in shares of SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,365 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,729 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 5.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,864,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 18.7% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. SM Energy Co has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $33.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.91.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). SM Energy had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $459.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy Co will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Howard Weil upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Scotia Howard Weill upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $44.00 target price on shares of SM Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

WARNING: “SM Energy Co (SM) Shares Sold by Federated Investors Inc. PA” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/sm-energy-co-sm-shares-sold-by-federated-investors-inc-pa.html.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the Midland Basin and the Eagle Ford shale in Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 468.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 919 net productive oil wells and 489 net productive gas wells.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.