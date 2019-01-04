Smart Sand (SND) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $2.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.44% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SND. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Smart Sand in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Seaport Global Securities set a $5.00 target price on shares of Smart Sand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Smart Sand currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.28.

Shares of NASDAQ SND opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. Smart Sand has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $92.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 3.00.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Smart Sand had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Smart Sand will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lee E. Beckelman acquired 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $50,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 46.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SND. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Smart Sand by 139.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 24,439 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Smart Sand during the second quarter worth $173,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the third quarter valued at $302,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the third quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Smart Sand by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.51% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

