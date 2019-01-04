SmartMesh Hits Market Cap of $8.18 Million (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. One SmartMesh token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. SmartMesh has a market cap of $8.18 million and $53,500.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SmartMesh alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.37 or 0.13081095 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000151 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00028602 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

About SmartMesh

SmartMesh is a token. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,413,716,694 tokens. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh. The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io.

Buying and Selling SmartMesh

SmartMesh can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartMesh should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartMesh using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartMesh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartMesh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.