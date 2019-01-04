Social Lending Token Price Up 14% This Week (SLT)

Social Lending Token (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Social Lending Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM and CoinBene. During the last week, Social Lending Token has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. Social Lending Token has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $5,751.00 worth of Social Lending Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Social Lending Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009280 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026214 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.02271729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00158027 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00198720 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025973 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025977 BTC.

Social Lending Token Profile

Social Lending Token was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Social Lending Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Social Lending Token’s official website is sociallending.io. Social Lending Token’s official Twitter account is @Smartlands.

Social Lending Token Token Trading

Social Lending Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Lending Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Lending Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Social Lending Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Social Lending Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Social Lending Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.