Sohu.com Ltd – (SOHU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) will report ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com reported earnings of ($2.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full-year earnings of ($5.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.23) to ($3.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($1.47). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sohu.com.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.83. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $459.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.38) earnings per share. Sohu.com’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SOHU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Sohu.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

SOHU stock opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. Sohu.com has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 19,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sohu.com by 92.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $83,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,983 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the second quarter valued at $1,052,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 185.9% in the second quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 274,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after acquiring an additional 178,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sohu.com in the second quarter valued at $746,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Inc provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs), mobile devices, and tablets in the People's Republic of China. The company operates sohu.com, which provides online news and information; Sohu News APP, a mobile phone application, as well as m.sohu.com mobile portal; tv.sohu.com that offers online video content and service, as well as Sohu Video APP, a mobile phone application; and focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services.

See Also: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sohu.com (SOHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.