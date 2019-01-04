Sohu.com (SOHU) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SOHU opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $677.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.10. Sohu.com has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $459.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.00 million. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sohu.com will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $83,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,037,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,623,000 after buying an additional 43,260 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,037,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,623,000 after buying an additional 43,260 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sohu.com during the second quarter worth $31,196,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 706,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,053,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Inc provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs), mobile devices, and tablets in the People's Republic of China. The company operates sohu.com, which provides online news and information; Sohu News APP, a mobile phone application, as well as m.sohu.com mobile portal; tv.sohu.com that offers online video content and service, as well as Sohu Video APP, a mobile phone application; and focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services.

Recommended Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.