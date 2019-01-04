SOILcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.00 (SOIL)

SOILcoin (CURRENCY:SOIL) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One SOILcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SOILcoin has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. SOILcoin has a market capitalization of $9,925.00 and $9.00 worth of SOILcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SOILcoin Coin Profile

SOILcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2015. SOILcoin’s total supply is 5,702,048 coins. The Reddit community for SOILcoin is /r/SOILcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOILcoin’s official Twitter account is @soilcoin. SOILcoin’s official website is soil.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOIL uses DAGGER algorithm. Dagger was creted by Vitalik Buterin and it's a GPU-Friendly, Memory intensive, ASIC-proof consensus algorithm. “

SOILcoin Coin Trading

SOILcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOILcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOILcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOILcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

