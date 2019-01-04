Sokoman Iron (SIC) Shares Up 21.4%

Sokoman Iron Corp (CVE:SIC)’s share price shot up 21.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 1,049,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,654,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Sokoman Iron Company Profile (CVE:SIC)

Sokoman Iron Corp., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in North America. It explores for iron ore and antimony/gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Central Newfound Gold project situated in central Newfoundland. It also holds 100% interest in the Iron Horse project located northeast of Labrador City; and the Startrek and Antimony Ridge projects situated in Newfoundland.

