Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Affect Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price

News articles about Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Microsoft earned a media sentiment score of 0.63 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the software giant an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $97.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $782.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft has a one year low of $83.83 and a one year high of $116.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.42%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, September 24th. Macquarie raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 19th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 203,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $21,700,632.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,014,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,199,869.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $1,117,700.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 177,931 shares in the company, valued at $19,887,347.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,918 shares of company stock worth $30,102,412. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

