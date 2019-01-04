Sonora Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Intel Co. (INTC)

Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 125,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 0.8% of Sonora Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $204,242,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $121,797,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $97,339,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5,021.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,342,559 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,745,000 after buying an additional 1,316,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,714,536 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $781,170,000 after buying an additional 1,308,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Macquarie set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $54.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $44.49 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.04 and a 52 week high of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $219.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 5,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $245,992.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,408,147.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 4,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $226,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,809 shares of company stock worth $1,033,992. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

