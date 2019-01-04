Sothebys (BID) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sothebys (NYSE:BID) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Sotheby’s Holdings, Inc. is one of the world’s second largest auctioneers of fine arts, antiques and collectibles, offering property in collecting categories, among them paintings, jewelry, decorative arts, and books. Sotheby’s Holdings, Inc is the parent company of Sotheby’s worldwide auction businesses, art-related financing and private sales activities. The Company operates in countries, with principal salesrooms located in New York and London. The company also regularly conducts auctions in other salesrooms around the world, including Australia, Hong Kong, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Singapore. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BID. ValuEngine upgraded Sothebys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Sidoti upgraded Sothebys from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sothebys from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NYSE:BID traded up $1.64 on Thursday, hitting $39.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,850. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.43. Sothebys has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $60.16.

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $119.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.70 million. Sothebys had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sothebys will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jr. Thomas S. Smith bought 15,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.96 per share, for a total transaction of $624,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 119,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,903,936. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Sothebys by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 55,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 18,901 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sothebys in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,239,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sothebys by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 379,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 156,362 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sothebys by 374.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 338,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,627,000 after purchasing an additional 266,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sothebys by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter.

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches sellers to buyers through the auction or private sale process.

