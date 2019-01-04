South Jersey Industries (SJI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded South Jersey Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded South Jersey Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Williams Capital cut their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a market perform rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.86.

SJI traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.73. 5,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,248. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $25.96 and a one year high of $36.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.80.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). South Jersey Industries had a positive return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $302.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. South Jersey Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 7th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

In other news, Chairman Walter M. Higgins bought 4,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.21 per share, for a total transaction of $137,334.66. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 37,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,424.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Renna bought 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,668.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 11,436 shares of company stock worth $347,974 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,154,000 after purchasing an additional 77,490 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,043,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

