Southside Bancshares (SBSI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Southside Bancshares Corp., through its subsidiary banks, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services. Southside’s subsidiary banks are engaged in the general banking business of accepting funds for deposit, making loans, renting safe deposit boxes and performing such other banking services as are usual and customary in banks of similar size and character. All of the subsidiary banks offer real estate, commercial and consumer loans. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th.

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. Southside Bancshares has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $37.32. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $54.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. Research analysts predict that Southside Bancshares will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, Director Tony K. Morgan acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.85 per share, for a total transaction of $31,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony K. Morgan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,134 shares of company stock worth $98,467 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 54.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 9.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,639,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 13.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 19,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Southside Bank. It offers checking, saving & retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage & equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking and business loans.

