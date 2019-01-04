Southwestern Energy (SWN) Shares Bought by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,218 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,431 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWN. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,962 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16,533 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,691 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 819.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 26,377 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Southwestern Energy to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Macquarie set a $7.00 price target on Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $3.64 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.13 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwestern Energy news, SVP Jennifer N. Mccauley sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.88, for a total value of $63,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,098.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/southwestern-energy-swn-shares-bought-by-federated-investors-inc-pa.html.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 191,226 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus Shale, Utica, and Upper Devonian unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs covering approximately 290,291 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 917,842 net acres in Arkansas.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.