SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (SPSM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 26,923 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the November 30th total of 911,333 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 909,775 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $26.03 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.79 and a fifty-two week high of $34.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1636 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 21st. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPSM. INR Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 81.0% in the third quarter. INR Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $163,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $226,000.

