SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Shares Sold by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $13,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 339,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,986,000 after purchasing an additional 53,004 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,342,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 337.8% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Group grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 279,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,823,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPY stock opened at $244.21 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $233.76 and a 52-week high of $293.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 24th will be issued a $1.4354 dividend. This represents a $5.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 21st. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

