SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Stake Increased by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 402.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000.

SPY opened at $244.21 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $233.76 and a 52 week high of $293.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.4354 per share. This represents a $5.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 21st. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

