SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) Short Interest Update

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 21,271,588 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 25,731,526 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,983,159 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRT. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. High Falls Advisors Inc grew its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 15,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 334,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after acquiring an additional 13,477 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XRT opened at $40.99 on Friday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $52.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 24th were given a $0.1675 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR S&P Retail ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

